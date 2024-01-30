NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HY opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

