NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,800 WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in WPP by 85.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in WPP by 166.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in WPP by 54.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
WPP Stock Performance
WPP opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
