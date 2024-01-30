NBC Securities Inc. Takes $308,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Perrigo by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.8 %

PRGO stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 663.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,180.44%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,040 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $304,549.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $304,549.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Stories

