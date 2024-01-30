NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $59.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

