Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Gregory K. Peters Sells 5,533 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $575.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.