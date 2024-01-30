Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.08. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 101,796 shares traded.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 116,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 81.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 113,738 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 279.9% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 65,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.