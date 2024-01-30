New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.97 on Monday. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 113.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 119,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 551,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

