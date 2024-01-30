NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $82.12

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.12 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 77.93 ($0.99). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 78.40 ($1.00), with a volume of 291,304 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of £254.42 million, a PE ratio of -980.00, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.20. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,750.00%.

In related news, insider Alastair Miller purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,036.61). In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,036.61). Also, insider Allan Lockhart sold 80,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £69,415.76 ($88,247.85). Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

