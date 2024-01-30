Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,885 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $7,430,000. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,229,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after buying an additional 343,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,116,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,892,000 after buying an additional 924,934 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 229,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,679,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

View Our Latest Report on AA

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.