Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 132,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 20,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fidus Investment Stock Performance
Shares of FDUS stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDUS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Company Profile
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidus Investment
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.