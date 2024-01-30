Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. The business had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

