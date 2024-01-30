Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $924,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,093,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.49. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $161.17.

Insider Activity

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,490. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPAR

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.