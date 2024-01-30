Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $94,000 Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

