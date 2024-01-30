Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,460 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.17 million, a P/E ratio of -69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.86 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 35.89% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -799.95%.

Insider Transactions at Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

In other news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 24,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $240,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,531.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

