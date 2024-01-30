Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMS. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day moving average of $123.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $145.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

