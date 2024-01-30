Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 327.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $45,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the second quarter worth $4,008,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Repligen by 130.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Repligen by 91.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Repligen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $192.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.50. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

