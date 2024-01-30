Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,843,000 after buying an additional 234,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valaris by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after purchasing an additional 867,097 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Valaris by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,305 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Valaris by 8.4% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,005,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,211,000 after purchasing an additional 155,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 74.4% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,526,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,079,000 after acquiring an additional 651,428 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VAL. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Valaris Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VAL stock opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

