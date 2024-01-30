Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 823 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,580 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $2,709,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

