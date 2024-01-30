Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Spok in the first quarter worth about $996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 32.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spok in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $917,298.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,238.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Spok news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,606.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $917,298.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,238.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spok Stock Up 1.3 %

SPOK opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.26.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

