Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,730 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 101,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 133,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Triumph Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGI opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.27.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

