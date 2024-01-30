Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

