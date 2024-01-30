Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,392 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,392 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 110.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONL opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.04. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -37.74%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

