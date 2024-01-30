Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,300 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,890,000 after buying an additional 3,981,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 519,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180,301 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,112,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 256,621 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDS opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

