Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 49,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 78.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Upstart by 4,153.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 56.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 389,764 shares in the company, valued at $12,082,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $92,302.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,769.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 389,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,082,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,063. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

