Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 796 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

