Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.29. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

