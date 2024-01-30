Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,687 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 14.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

Qorvo stock opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

