Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

