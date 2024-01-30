Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.92 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $197,944,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

