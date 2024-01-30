Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 40.5% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $774,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $234,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

CDAY stock opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,320.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

