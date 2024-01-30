Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $2,989,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 143.0% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,050,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,328,000 after buying an additional 1,206,830 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 17.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,455,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 551,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BNL stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.