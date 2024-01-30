Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 3.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 6.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cactus by 56.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

