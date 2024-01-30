Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,505 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,309 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

