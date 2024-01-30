Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.28.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.81 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

