Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $233.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $250.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.35.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE NSC opened at $238.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $255.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.