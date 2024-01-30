Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lowered Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.35.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $238.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $255.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

