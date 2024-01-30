Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.22

Shares of Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.22 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.74). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.76), with a volume of 5,616 shares changing hands.

Northern Bear Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.86 million, a PE ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Northern Bear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Northern Bear’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

About Northern Bear

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

