NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Beck Bode LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,648 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $624.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.14 and its 200 day moving average is $471.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $628.49.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

