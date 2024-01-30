NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $775.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA stock opened at $624.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.14 and a 200-day moving average of $471.07. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $628.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

