Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.02. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,328,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

