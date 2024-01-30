Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.87.

NYSE OLN opened at $56.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,775,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,905,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

