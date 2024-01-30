Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.87.

NYSE:OLN opened at $56.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

