Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OLO Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE:OLO opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $890.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. OLO has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.12.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. On average, analysts expect that OLO will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OLO

Institutional Trading of OLO

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $45,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,068,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the third quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in OLO by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in OLO by 485.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

