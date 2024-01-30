OneWater Marine (ONEW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2024 guidance at $3.25-$3.75 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $420.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 130.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 65.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 34.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ONEW

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.