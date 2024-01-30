OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.56

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.56 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.13). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 84,048 shares trading hands.

OPG Power Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.56. The company has a market capitalization of £44.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.67, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

