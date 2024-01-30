Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oppenheimer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OPY opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.14. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $47.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.29 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 75,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 108.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 43.5% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

