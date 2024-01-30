ORG Partners LLC Sells 274 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 70,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 241,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPM opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.02. The firm has a market cap of $496.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
