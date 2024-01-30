Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,450,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $17,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69 and a beta of 1.02. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 112.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

