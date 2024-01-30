Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $113,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 584,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pagaya Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $914.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 6.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $201.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

