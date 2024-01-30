PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,686,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,221,000 after acquiring an additional 858,838 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,062,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PD opened at $24.66 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

